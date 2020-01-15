Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Don't expect to see AJ Hinch managing in the big leagues any time soon. Alex Cora, either, and his absence may prove permanent. The punishments handed down by baseball commissioner Rob Manfred weren't enough to bring real justice where it really matters, though. The Dodgers are still without a World Series title since 1988, thanks to sign stealing by the Houston Astros, and they can't be made whole. They got cheated out of a celebration on their home field. They don't have World Series rings and they never got a parade.