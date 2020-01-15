Funeral information released for fallen Lubbock Police Officer Nicholas Reyna

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The public is invited to a visitation and funeral for Ofc. Nicholas Reyna.
A public visitation will be hosted from 7-10 p.m. Thursday at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 9821 Frankford Ave.
Ofc. Reyna’s funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Church, 7002 Canton Ave. Following the funeral, a procession will escort Ofc. Reyna from the church to Resthaven Funeral Home.
The route will start at Trinity Church, proceed on the Loop 289 Access Road westbound to Indiana Avenue. It will then proceed northbound on Indiana Avenue and turn westbound on 19th Street ending at Resthaven Funeral Home, 5740 19th Street.
In addition, Frankford Avenue northbound will be closed between 19th Street and Loop 298.
