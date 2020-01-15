Doppler Dave Has Winter Weather Advisory Details For Tomorrow

Cooler air is moving into our region and will be reinforced by a colder surge of air tonight. By tomorrow, temperatures will hover near or below freezing for much of the day. This will create an environment conducive to a mixture of cold rain, freezing rain, and sleet that tracks across our area periodically throughout the day and tomorrow evening. There are some concerns that parts of the area may experience a glaze of ice which could cause very dangerous travel conditions. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of the area tomorrow.