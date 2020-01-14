Warm day before winter returns

It is going to be a very warm day with temps in the upper 60′s and low 70′s. Skies will be mostly sunny with a light breeze. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph will be possible in the northwest. We drop into the 30′s overnight with increasing cloud cover. Wednesday will not be as warm with temps in the 50′s under mostly cloudy skies. Thursday will be the coldest day of the week with wintry mix, rain and snow possible in the afternoon and evening.