VIDEO: Soldier stands in the rain to pay tribute to WWII nurse in viral photo

Annie Ruth McVadon grew up in Petal, Miss. during the depression. After graduating from Providence School of Nursing in Mobile, she joined the Army. Stationed at Fort Benning, Ga., she nursed wounded paratroopers from Normandy and many others. She would often regale her family with stories from that time, recalling big bands who came to entertain the troops and the celebration that erupted when the end of the war was announced.