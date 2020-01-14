United Supermarkets donates 1,000 socks to Amarillo Salvation Army

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - United Supermarkets donated 1,000 socks to the Amarillo Salvation Army today through the Pears for Pairs initiative.
From October through December of 2019, each purchase of Rainier Fruit pears, a portion of the proceeds went to purchasing the socks.
“I think that’s a necessity that a lot of us take for granted,” said Dustin Kyle, store director at United Supermarkets. “There’s a lot of homeless folks that they may walk up to 10 miles a day and a lot of them do it without socks, so that’s why we felt like this promotion was very important. That’s why we wanted to be part of it and help see if we couldn’t solve some of that problem and fill a need in our communities.”
Through the Pears for Pairs initiative, a total of 5,000 socks will be donated to charitable organizations in Amarillo, Midland and Odessa, Lubbock, Abilene and Wichita Falls.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.