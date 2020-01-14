United Supermarkets donates 1,000 socks to Amarillo Salvation Army

“I think that’s a necessity that a lot of us take for granted,” said Dustin Kyle, store director at United Supermarkets. “There’s a lot of homeless folks that they may walk up to 10 miles a day and a lot of them do it without socks, so that’s why we felt like this promotion was very important. That’s why we wanted to be part of it and help see if we couldn’t solve some of that problem and fill a need in our communities.”