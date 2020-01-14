Retired Amarillo fire chief passes away at 87

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A retired fire chief for Amarillo Fire Department has passed away.
The Amarillo Fire Department said Curtis Vance Richards passed away on Sunday, Jan. 12 at 87 years old.
Services are scheduled at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18 at the Trinity Fellowship Church, located at 5000 Hollywood Rd.
While Richards was a husband, father and grandfather, the AFD said he was an icon for the fire department.
Richards was an Amarillo firefighter for 42 years from 1954 to 1996 and served as AFD’s seventh fire chief for 23 years from 1973 to 1996.
As chief, he helped the department grow it’s number of fire trucks and personnel.
He worked significant fires that include the Capitol Theatre Fire in 1954 and the Amarillo High School fire in 1970.
He also served as the president of the Texas Fire Chiefs Association in 1987 and was a member of the International Association of Fire Chiefs, Southwestern Fire Chiefs Association and the National Fire Department Association.
Richards’ funeral will have full fire department honors, including AFD Honor Guard detail, AFD Pipes and Drums, a fire truck escort and uniformed personnel to honor him.
