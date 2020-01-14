Latest New Mexico news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. MST

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A nonpartisan group says targeted mailings that encourage voter registration are going out to one-in-eight residents of New Mexico. Broader registration among Latinos is one focus of the effort by the Center for Voter Information in the state with the highest ratio of Hispanics. The group brings big-data technology to bear on efforts to register populations that are underrepresented in elections. Young adults and single, unmarried women are another focus of the drive intended to increase overall voting. Center founder and president Page Gardner says the effort seeks to narrow the gap between those eligible to vote and those who are registered to vote.