Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros fired manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow after the pair were suspended by Major League Baseball for a sign-stealing scheme during the Astros' run to the 2017 World Series title. Commissioner Rob Manfred strongly hinted that current Boston manager Alex Cora will face equal or more severe punishment. Cora was the Astros bench coach in 2017 and Manfred said he developed the electronic sign-stealing system used by the team. The Red Sox are under investigation for sign stealing in Cora's first season as manager in 2018, when Boston won the title. The Astros were fined $5 million and must forfeit their next two first- and second-round amateur draft picks as punishment.
UNDATED (AP) — Don't expect to see AJ Hinch managing in the big leagues any time soon. Alex Cora, either, and his absence may prove permanent. The punishments handed down by baseball commissioner Rob Manfred weren't enough to bring real justice where it really matters, though. The Dodgers are still without a World Series title since 1988, thanks to sign stealing by the Houston Astros, and they can't be made whole. They got cheated out of a celebration on their home field. They don't have World Series rings and they never got a parade.
WACO, Texas (AP) — All-America defensive end James Lynch is bypassing his senior season at Baylor. The 6-foot-4, 295-pound defender says it's time to chase his next dream of playing in the NFL. He announced his decision in a social media post. He says he was proud to be part of Baylor's turnaround from 11 losses two years ago to 11-3 this season. The Bears played in the Big 12 championship game and Sugar Bowl. Lynch finished his junior season with school records of 13 1/2 sacks and 19 1/2 tackles for loss. His 22 career sacks are also a school record.
WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor has a pair of No. 2s in the AP polls. Both the men's and women's basketball teams are ranked second after moving up in the polls released Monday. The Bears and Lady Bears are both 13-1 overall. The only other times they were both ranked so highly together was in three polls during January 2017. Baylor's men moved up two spots after winning at Kansas and Texas Tech last week. The defending national champion Lady Bears moved up four spots. They won at then-No. 1 UConn, then won their Big 12 home opener over Oklahoma State.
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans were up 24-0 in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs and looked to be headed for their first AFC championship game, which they would have hosted. Then everything fell apart. And now instead of preparing for another playoff game, the Texans are left to wonder what might have been after allowing Kansas City to orchestrate the biggest comeback in franchise history in a 51-31 win.
UNDATED (AP) — The top two NFC teams took care of business to set up a Green Bay-San Francisco conference championship. The bye week proved hazardous over in the AFC where the top two seeds fell into huge holes. The Chiefs overcame their 24-point deficit to the Houston Texans with an historic comeback to reach their second straight AFC title game at Arrowhead Stadium. The top-seeded Baltimore Ravens weren't able to climb out of their 22-point hole against the surging Tennessee Titans. So the Titans are in the conference championship for the first time in two decades.
DALLAS (AP) — It will be three and out for the PGA Tour's Byron Nelson tournament at Trinity Forest Golf Club. The tournament will be moved after being played there for only the third time this May. The links-style course south of downtown Dallas is on the site of a former landfill. The Nelson moved there in 2018 after 35 years at the TPC Four Seasons in suburban Irving, Texas. The PGA Tour hasn't said where the Nelson will be played after this year. Disappointing attendance and decreased revenues for charity are significant factors in the decision. Weather issues exposed infrastructure problems for the tournament.
BOSTON (AP) — Alex Cora could be the next World Series-winning manager without a job this summer. Commissioner Rob Manfred says the Red Sox skipper was “an active participant” in the sign-stealing scheme that cost Houston manager AJ Hinch his job. Although Cora was among those who “originated and executed” aspects of the cheating scheme, the commissioner said he would withhold discipline until concluding a separate investigation into whether Boston used “impermissible electronic sign stealing in 2018 while Cora was the manager.” The Red Sox did not immediately comment on the report.