First known vaping-related death in Wichita Co.

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Wichita County Public Health District has reported the first death in the county of an individual that was diagnosed with a probable case of E-cigarette or Vaping product use Associated Lung Injury (EVALI).
This was a male in his thirties.
There have only been four probable cases of EVALI reported in all of Wichita County.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), this is the fourth EVALI death in Texas since Oct. 2019.
The other reported deaths were in Galveston, Dallas, and an unnamed county in the North Texas area.
Information from DSHS shows that 54% of all confirmed or probable cases of EVALI reported in the state have occurred in North Texas.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are recommending that people should:
- Avoid THC-containing e-cigarette, vaping, products, particularly from informal sources like friends, family, or in-person or online sellers.
- Not add vitamin E acetate to e-cigarette or vaping products.
- Refrain from all e-cigarette or vaping products since there may be more than one substances and product sources that may cause EVALI. Additionally, the CDC recommends:
- People using e-cigarettes or vaping products should not go back to smoking.
- People who continue to use an e-cigarette, or vaping product should carefully monitor themselves for symptoms and see a healthcare provider immediately if they develop the following:
- Respiratory symptoms: cough, shortness of breath, or chest pain.
- Gastrointestinal symptoms: nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, or diarrhea.
- Nonspecific constitutional symptoms: fever, chills, or weight loss.
If you are concerned about your health after using an e-cigarette or vaping product, please contact your healthcare provider.
For those who wish to quit smoking or vaping, the Health District offers smoking cessation classes and other resources aimed to help curb the habit.
For more information concerning these resources you are asked to contact Amanda Kennedy at 940-761-7840.
