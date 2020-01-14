FIRST ALERT: Return to wintry weather coming

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After an unseasonably warm start to the week, a quick return to wintry weather will take place over the next couple of days.
Cooler air will begin to arrive Wednesday and then be reinforced with much colder air on Thursday.
Temperatures during the day Thursday may hover at or just below freezing.
Moisture is expected to increase and will set the stage for some cold precipitation.
This may fall in the form of rain, freezing, rain, sleet or a combination of these elements.
There are some concerns that parts of the region may be affected by a glaze of ice, which could make travel very dangerous and lead to some power outages.
The system is still in the formative stage and details will become more apparent over the next 48 hours, so it is recommended that you stay informed and tuned in for the latest developments.
