Doppler Dave Is Tracking A Quick Transition Back To Winter

After a day near 70 degrees across the area, cooler weather will begin trending in as a front arrives tomorrow. We will drop about 15 degrees tomorrow behind the first push, but a secondary reinforcement of cold air will drop temps below freezing on Thursday. Moisture arrives at the same time which will help to produce precipitation. With temps near or below freezing, we may see a mix of rain, freezing, rain, and sleet and we are monitoring the potential for the formation of a glaze of ice which could cause dangerous road conditions and even some power outages.