4 arrested during heroin, meth seizures during 2 separate incidents in Oldham County

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Four people were arrested and authorities seized heroin and meth with a street value of $900,000 during two separate incidents in Oldham County.
A criminal complaint reports that about 4:26 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12., a trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety pulled over a Grey Nissan Sentra on Interstate 40 in Oldham County for speeding.
While speaking to the driver, Bertha Napoles, the trooper noticed several criminal indicators and was given permission to search the Nissan.
The trooper also had the passenger, Susana Garcia, get out of the vehicle.
During the search, the trooper found three tightly wrapped bundles — that later tested positive for heroin — concealed in the passenger door and found a small amount of marijuana in Garcia’s purse.
Both are facing charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of heroin.
The heroin has a street value of $319,000.
A few days earlier on Jan. 7, a trooper in Oldham County pulled over William Rivera-Flores and Juan Chavez-Martinez in a green 2004 Acura in Oldham County for speeding on I-40.
During the traffic stop, the trooper noticed inconsistencies with Rivera-Flores’ stories and was given permission to search the Acura.
The trooper found two stuffed animals that each had five bundles of meth inside of them. They have a street value of $500,000.
Chavez-Martinez and Rivera-Flores are facing charges of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of meth.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.