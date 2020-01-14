Amarillo police investigating social media threat made to Amarillo school dance

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A school dance that was scheduled for tonight at Fannin Middle School has been postponed after a threat was made on social media.
According to Amarillo Independent School District, a photo was posted on social media that appeared to make a threat to the dance.
Amarillo police identified the juvenile who posted the message and are investigating the incident.
AISD said all threats are taken seriously and are postponing the dance to ensure everyone’s safety.
