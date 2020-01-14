Amarillo Crime Stoppers: Robbery suspect bit employee before running out of store

Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for robbery suspect (Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Kaitlin Johnson | January 14, 2020 at 9:48 AM CST - Updated January 14 at 9:48 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help locating the suspect in a robbery.

On December 18, officers responded to a business near Northeast 24th Avenue and North Grand Street for a theft.

Police say an employee tried to stop a woman who was stealing from the store. The suspect bit the employee and ran out of the store.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set white female with dirty blonde hair.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

If your information leads to the suspect’s identification and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

