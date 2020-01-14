Amarillo Crime Stoppers: Robbery suspect bit employee before running out of store

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help locating the suspect in a robbery.
On December 18, officers responded to a business near Northeast 24th Avenue and North Grand Street for a theft.
Police say an employee tried to stop a woman who was stealing from the store. The suspect bit the employee and ran out of the store.
The suspect is described as a heavy-set white female with dirty blonde hair.
If you have any information on this robbery, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.
If your information leads to the suspect’s identification and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.
