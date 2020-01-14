Amarillo College to offer yoga classes to help children deal with stress and anxiety

“The glitter represents all the thoughts, all the worries, all the to-do’s, all the things we have going on and how sometimes it feels like we’re stuck in this snowstorm of thoughts and feelings. If we let the jar be still, and we might practice this in class through breathing, we notice the glitter settles and everything we need to do is still there but we can see more clearly and we can better come up with strategy with how we need to approach all the things we need to do,” said Sharon Burkett, registered yoga instructor at Amarillo College.