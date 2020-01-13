Will Rogers Elementary School using shelter dogs to help students improve reading

“It’s great for the kids because if they’re a little anxious about reading in front of humans, then they can absolutely read in front the dogs where there is no judgment, there’s no corrections. They just get to read, and they get to read for the fun of it. So it’s great for the kids, for the dogs again it’s a great chance for enrichment for them. To get out of that shelter setting, to meet new people, to get some treats and it’s fun for them,” said Christy Fischer, assistant director of Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare.