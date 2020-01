It is going to be a warm and sunny day with highs in the mid to upper 60′s. Winds will pick up out of the southwest to 20-30 mph and guts up to 40 mph will be possible. Elevated fire danger is expected across the central and western panhandle. We stay in the 60′s on Tuesday under sunny skies with less wind. We start to cool off mid week. Rain will be possible Thursday evening and Thursday night.