Potter, Texas counties announce burn bans due to warm, dry weather
By Kaitlin Johnson | January 13, 2020 at 2:45 PM CST - Updated January 13 at 2:45 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter and Texas counties announced burn bans today due to the warm, dry weather.

Potter County Commissioners approved a 90-day burn ban today.

Texas County Commissioners renewed the county’s burn ban for two weeks.

You can view the Texas counties under a burn ban here. This map updates daily.

A burn ban prohibits the creation of any open flames outside. That means fire pits, campfires, uncovered grills and open burning of trash are all banned.

If you violate a burn ban, that’s a Class C Misdemeanor and you could be facing a fine of up to $500. You can learn more about the consequences of violating a burn ban here.

