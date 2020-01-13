Potter, Texas counties announce burn bans due to warm, dry weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter and Texas counties announced burn bans today due to the warm, dry weather.
Potter County Commissioners approved a 90-day burn ban today.
Texas County Commissioners renewed the county’s burn ban for two weeks.
A burn ban prohibits the creation of any open flames outside. That means fire pits, campfires, uncovered grills and open burning of trash are all banned.
If you violate a burn ban, that’s a Class C Misdemeanor and you could be facing a fine of up to $500. You can learn more about the consequences of violating a burn ban here.
