Officials suspend divers, will continue searching surface for missing Canyon man at Lake Meredith
By Allisa Miller and Vanessa Garcia | January 13, 2020 at 10:38 AM CST - Updated January 13 at 10:48 AM

FRITCH, Texas (KFDA) - For now, officials at Lake Meredith National Recreation Area have suspended divers in their search for the missing Canyon man.

Ryan Kennedy went missing on Dec. 15 while deer hunting.

Divers will not go into the water until evidence leads the search team to searching the waters again.

In the time being, they will review data gathered from the side scanning sonar unit as well as have a consultant analyze the data to determine where else they should continue to search.

Surface searches will continue until Kennedy is found.

You can donate to help his family here.

