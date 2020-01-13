Former area High School and WT Head Coach tabbed finalist for Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University Women’s Basketball’s all-time leading coach in wins, Bob Schneider, has been named a finalist for the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame for the second straight year, per a West Texas A&M press release.
The nomination was announced during Thursday night’s Baylor and Connecticut game that aired on ESPN, and the Class of 2020 will be selected from the 12 finalists and showcased on ESPN2 during the Connecticut and South Carolina game that will be played on Feb. 10 at 6:00 p.m.
Per the WT release, the Class of 2020 will mark the 22nd group of inductees to be honored by the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.
Schneider spent 43 years as a basketball head coach, spending time at Darrouzett High School, McLean High School, Canyon High School, Texas Woman’s University and WT. He totaled 1,045 wins and led the Canyon Eagles to five state championships and helped guide WT to nine Lone Star Conference Championships.
Schneider was also a six-time winner of the LSC Coach of the Year Award as the coaching legend finished his 25-year career at WT with an overall record of 585-163.
He led the Buffs to nine LSC Championship games, eight LSC Tournament Titles and three Regional Championships. Schneider sits 47th in all-time career wins in NCAA history, and sits at No. 11 in total wins in the Division II level.
The culture Schneider established at WT has been credited to still exist today as part of the reason the current program remains so successful.
Schneieder, who is from Darrouzett was elected into the Texas Girls Coaches Hall of Fame in 1993 and into the Texas High School Basketball Hall of Fame in 1997. He was also inducted into the WTAMU Hall of Champions back in 2011, and will look to claim his fourth entry into another hall of fame later in February.
Per the WT release, voting on who is inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame is based on minimum candidate requirements, which includes record of performances, national or international recognition, and contributions to the game of women’s basketball.
