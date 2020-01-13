City leaders to hold last public meeting for San Jacinto Neighborhood Plan tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The last public meeting for the San Jacinto Neighborhood Plan is this Tuesday.
Community members are invited to attend the meeting, which starts at 6:00 p.m. at San Jacinto Elementary School, located at the corner of Southwest 5th Avenue and South Carolina Street.
The City of Amarillo and Potter County have been creating a plan for the San Jacinto neighborhood.
During the meeting, city leaders will show the draft plan to the public, give a short presentation, and will hold small group discussions.
This is the fifth and final public meeting for the plan involving the San Jacinto neighborhood.
Within a year, there have been four previous public meetings, eight advisory committee meetings, a business owner survey and 16 focus group meetings with more than 300 people participating in outreach efforts.
The project consultant, Cassie Wright with Urban Milestones and city members will be available to answer questions and take comments.
You can find more information about the San Jacinto Neighborhood Plan here.
