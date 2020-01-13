Amarillo VA improves scheduling for primary and mental health appointments

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo VA Medical Center is releasing some needed features to their My HealtheVet online patient portal.
The 20-year-old portal is introducing a few new improvements such as allowing patients to view their X-rays and scans and patients are also able to schedule, cancel and reschedule their appointments online
The website offers veterans, service members, their dependents and caregivers a tool to access VA health care information and services at any time.
Patients using the portal have 24-hour access to their information regarding prescription refills and history, their health record, secure messaging with their VA health care team and more.
“It’s great. Cause at 11 o’clock at night, you’ve realized you’re not gonna be able to make your appointment tomorrow morning for whatever reason, you can go on the My HealtheVet website and cancel the appointment and look and see if there’s another one available, you can see time slots that are available and schedule it later in the day,” said Clinton Oberbeck, United States Navy veteran and the coordinator for the program. “You can do all of that from the convenience of your own home. You don’t have to worry about trying to get somebody on the phone at 11 o’clock at night.”
Oberbeck said the improvements help reduce call volume and creates more convenience for staff and patients alike.
Appointment scheduling through the portal is only available for primary care and mental health clinics.
My HealtheVet is currently working on offering to schedule specialty clinic appointments in the near future.
