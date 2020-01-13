Amarillo VA improves scheduling for primary and mental health appointments

“It’s great. Cause at 11 o’clock at night, you’ve realized you’re not gonna be able to make your appointment tomorrow morning for whatever reason, you can go on the My HealtheVet website and cancel the appointment and look and see if there’s another one available, you can see time slots that are available and schedule it later in the day,” said Clinton Oberbeck, United States Navy veteran and the coordinator for the program. “You can do all of that from the convenience of your own home. You don’t have to worry about trying to get somebody on the phone at 11 o’clock at night.”