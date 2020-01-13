Amarillo Police Department reports violent crime decrease in 2019

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department released a report today that states crime in the city was the lowest in years in 2019.
In 2019, there were 9,124 index crimes in Amarillo, which includes murder, robbery aggravated assault, burglary, auto theft, larceny and arson. That’s compared to the 10,026 index crimes in 2018.
The reported index offenses and crime rate for 2019 are the lowest since at least 1999, which the department says is the earliest year available for the DPS Crime in Texas Reports.
Violent crimes in 2019 decreased by 9.8 percent compared to 2018.
The Amarillo Police Department attributes this to the department’s participation on the Project Safe Neighborhood Program. The program is a partnership between APD and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas that focuses on reducing violent crimes.
Another effort the department began in 2019 included participating in the Public Safety Partnership program. It is a U.S. Department of Justice program that aims to help cities reduce violent crime.
The department also went online with the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network system in 2019.
The system allows ballistics technicians to determine whether ballistic evidence found at a shooting incident scene is related to ballistic evidence at other shooting scenes.
APD says these three additions in 2019, along with the department’s ongoing community policing efforts, have played vital roles in helping to reduce violent crimes in Amarillo.
