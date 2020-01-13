Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for stolen ATV, 2 suspects

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers are asking for help in their search for a stolen ATV and two suspects.
Authorities said on Wednesday, Jan. 8, a 2015 white and blue Yamaha Raptor 700R ATV was stolen in the 4500 block of Princeton Street, which is near Southwest 45th Avenue and Bell Street.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers said two unknown suspects pushed the ATV off of the property.
The last six digits of the VIN are 102321.
If you have seen the ATV or know who the suspects are, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
If your tip leads to finding the vehicle or an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
