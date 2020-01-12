Weather Outlook: Warmer Sunday with highs in the lower to mid 50s

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Quite the cold start to the day with lows in the teens but wind chills in the single digits.
The rest of the day has been much better with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Tonight looks mostly clear and not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Sunday is looking warmer with highs in the lower to mid 50s.
Expect sunny skies and breezy West winds, 10-20mph.
Sunday night is looking clear and not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.
NewsChannel10′s Weather Tracker App is available to download for Apple iOS and Android devices. You can find the links to download our app right here.
You can also tune into NewsChannel10 and follow our Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.