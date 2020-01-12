Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

BC-MISSING BOATER-SEARCH
Coast Guard: Missing Texas boater not missing after all
GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says a boater who had been believed to possibly be missing near Galveston along the Texas Gulf Coast was never actually missing. The Coast Guard and the Tiki Island police department became concerned after receiving a call around 2 a.m. Saturday about an unmanned 21-foot boat found near the east side of Jones Bay, located northwest of Galveston. Officials were unable to contact the boat’s owner and began searching for the individual. The owner of the boat learned of the search on social media and contacted officials, telling them his boat has broken away during Friday night storms.
Storms sweep southern US, Midwest as death toll rises to 11
HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities blame severe storms sweeping across southern portions of the U.S. and into the Midwest for the deaths of at least 11 people, including two first responders. High winds, tornadoes and unrelenting rain have battered large swaths of the country. Officials say a police officer and a firefighter in Lubbock, Texas, were killed Saturday after being hit by a vehicle at the scene of a traffic accident. Hundreds of thousands of people were left without power from Texas to Ohio, sections of flooded highways were closed in Oklahoma and Arkansas and hundreds of flights were canceled at Chicago's airports.
Texas officer, firefighter killed while working crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Officials say two Texas first responders were killed and another was injured after they were hit by a vehicle while working the scene of a traffic accident during icy conditions resulting from severe storms that moved through the area. The first responders were at the scene of two separate accidents on Interstate 27 around 8:30 a.m. Saturday in Lubbock when a vehicle traveling southbound crossed into the median and hit two Lubbock firefighters and one Lubbock police officer. The officer died at the scene while a firefighter died at a local hospital. Another firefighter is in critical condition.
Regents put Texas Southern University president on leave
HOUSTON (AP) — A historically black college in Houston says it has placed its president on administrative leave. The Board of Regents at Texas Southern University announced Friday that Austin A. Lane was put on leave with pay. The board did not offer a reason for the action. Lane told KPRC-TV he was “caught off guard" by the news and he expected “to be reinstated immediately or paid out for the remainder of my contract for breach of contract.” Lane is TSU’s 12th president, assuming leadership in 2016. The university, founded in 1927, has an enrollment of about 9,700 students.
New Mexico court case against a Texas judge dismissed
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a case in New Mexico against a Texas judge accused of driving under the influence. KRQE-TV reported Friday that deputies from the Sante Fe County Sheriff's Office arrested El Paso Magistrate Judge Ray Gutierrez in October after he allegedly backed into another vehicle in the Santa Fe Opera parking lot. Authorities say Gutierrez performed poorly during field sobriety tests and had a blood alcohol content above the legal limit. Defense attorneys for Guiterrez say the state couldn't verify the authenticity of the video evidence. Officials say the judge suppressed that evidence and prosecutors dismissed the charges.
Texas governor to reject new refugees, first under Trump
HOUSTON (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says the state will reject the resettlement of new refugees, becoming the first state known to do so under a recent Trump administration order. In a letter released Friday, Abbott wrote that Texas “has been left by Congress to deal with disproportionate migration issues resulting from a broken federal immigration system.” He added that Texas, which typically takes in thousands of refugees each year, has done "more than its share.” Governors in 42 other states have said they will consent to allowing in more refugees, according to the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service.
AP Explains: Not all cyber threats equally worrisome
WASHINGTON (AP) — Multiple local and state governments have reported in recent days what they say is suspicious cyber activity on their networks. There were already concerns about foreign efforts to hack American institutions and elections long before a targeted U.S. strike killed a top Iranian general. The conflict with Iran has only exacerbated those fears. But not all suspicious cyber activities are equally troublesome, the work of a foreign government or a precursor to the type of Russian interference seen in the 2016 election on behalf of President Donald Trump. What states are mostly reporting are efforts to probe networks for vulnerabilities.
Children's hospital in Houston combining with Galveston
HOUSTON (AP) — Shriners Hospital for Children in the Texas Medical Center will close in 2021 to consolidate area care at its larger Galveston hospital. The Houston Chronicle reported the decision was not based on financial concern but rather driven by a desire to build one premier hospital. The closure will combine all four specialty care departments to be available to patients to receive it all in one place. The director of marketing at the Shriners national offices says it is still too early in the process to know what it will do with the existing building in the medical center after consolidation.
Ex-Houston cop charged in raid accused in old drug case
HOUSTON (AP) — A former Houston police officer who is charged in connection with a deadly 2019 drug raid that left two people dead is facing accusations he provided false testimony that led to the wrongful conviction of a man in another case. Attorneys for 64-year-old Otis Mallet allege Gerald Goines lied in trial testimony about buying crack cocaine from their client in April 2008 and failed to disclose evidence that would have benefited Mallet’s case. Mallet was sentenced to eight years in prison and later paroled. Goines is facing charges for the deaths of a couple in a January 2019 drug raid. Mallet has long maintained his innocence.
Wicked weekend weather threatens several Southern states
Forecasters say a storm system bearing down on Southern states is looking more and more menacing, bringing the potential for tornadoes and fierce winds. The Storm Prediction Center says nearly 19 million people in Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma will be facing an enhanced threat of storms Friday that could include strong tornadoes and flooding rains. The area includes several major Texas cities including Dallas, Houston and Austin. The Storm Prediction Center projected Thursday that a more tightly defined area covering part of northeast Texas and the Louisiana cities of Shreveport and Monroe will be at an especially high risk of damaging winds.