Flags ordered at half-staff for first responders killed Saturday

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish has ordered all flags in Lubbock County to be lowered to half-staff through sunset Jan. 17 to commemorate the two first responders who died Saturday morning.
Another first responder was also critically injured.
Nicholas Reyna, a 27-year-old officer with the Lubbock Police Department, and Eric Hill, a 39-year-old with the Lubbock Fire Department both died after being hit by a vehicle Saturday morning. Firefighter Matt Dawson, 30, was also hit but remains in critical condition inside University Medical Center.
Parrish encourages all individuals, businesses, municipalities, subdivisions and others inside Lubbock County to also fly their flags at half-staff during the same time.
The Lubbock community mourns the loss of our honored First Responders," Parrish wrote in an official statement. “Our hearts go out to their families, the men and women of the Lubbock Police Department and Lubbock Fire Rescue, and to the entire community in this time of loss. As such, it is fitting that flags should be lowered immediately to half-staff in memory of those who lost their lives.”
A procession for Hill will also take place. That is scheduled for Sunday morning.
Those interested in attending are asked to meet at 9:30 a.m. at the Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s Office at 4434 S. Loop 289. After the procession Hill will be taken to the Ft. Worth Medical Examiner’s Office.
