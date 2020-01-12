City, state leaders offering prayers for families of first responders killed in Saturday morning wreck

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The deaths of Lubbock Fire and Rescue Lieutenant and Paramedic Eric Hill and Lubbock Police Officer Nicholas Reyna have state and city leaders offering condolences and prayers for their families.
Governor Abbott called today a “horrible tragedy,” saying, “We must never forget first responders and the risks they take every time they put on their uniform.”
Lieutenant Governor Patrick said, “Two Texans have given their lives to serve and protect their community” and asked the public to keep the Lubbock community in their prayers.
Mayor Dan Pope tweeted, “Denise and I join all Lubbock citizens in grieving the loss of two of our brave first responders. Our prayers are with their families and all the men and women of the Lubbock Police Department and Lubbock Fire and Rescue.”
Mayor Pope, in a statement with the Lubbock City Council, added, “Public service is a high calling, and we are indebted to those who serve and protect our lives and safety each and every day.”
Lubbock City Manager, Jarrett Atkinson, said:
“Today is a devastating day for the city of Lubbock.” Later in the statement, he added, “We also offer our support, assistance, and prayers for our injured firefighter, his family, and loved ones. Please join us in supporting our police, fire, and city families during this trying time.”
The Lubbock Professional Firefighters Organization said first responders will continue to do their jobs to honor the three heroes, adding, “These first responders are heroes that were doing their job and other first responders on scene immediately began medical interventions in hazardous conditions without regard for their own safety to save the three that were injured.”
The Lubbock Police Department tweeted, “It is not possible to express the hurt we feel from the death of our own officer, and the death and injuries to our firefighter brothers, and the grief of family and friends.”
Lubbock Fire and Rescue asked for the public to keep the immediate families and the LFR family in their prayers.
KCBD would also like to extend our deepest sympathies to the families and first responders affected by this tragedy, and we send our encouragement and best wishes to Matt Dawson in his fight to recover from his injuries.
If you’d like to donate to help the families, you can find GoFundMe links here.
