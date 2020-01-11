Sod Poodles exceeding expectations on and off the diamond

“We had everything from corporate events to church events, we had Easter vigils to charity events, high-school baseball games, Christmas parties, a little bit of everything here at the ballpark," said Ensor. "In 2020, we are looking concerts here in the ballpark, targeting two this year, hoping to get one in the summer and one in the fall. It’s a pretty aggressive schedule, but we want to have a great summer out here with baseball and year-round events.”