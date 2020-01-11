Sod Poodles exceeding expectations on and off the diamond

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -In 2019, the Sod Poodles broke many barriers and now in the off-season the staff is getting ready to plan over 200 events at the stadium including two big concerts.
The Sod Poodles Venue met all of its goals and then some with over 400,000 people attending games in Amarillo alone, making it a huge success economically for the city.
The Amarillo Sod Poodles had a huge impact on residents in the Panhandle far and near.
“Not only a financial impact, obviously because of sales tax, but also a quality of life for families to be able to come out to the ballpark and have a place to create those memories with their kids and families. I think it was a pretty special year for all of us,” said Sod Poodles President and General Manager Tony Ensor.
The Sod Poodles posted 40 sellouts in 68 home games drawing an average attendance of 6,300 fans per home game, exceeding the projections of the Sod Poodles business goals for year one.
“For center city, it made a big impact, I would say it really helped put us on the map. We were privileged to go to Georgetown and win the the trophy for best new construction for cities over 50,000,” said Center City Executive Director Beth Duke.
From winning the Texas League title to many other awards, the baseball venue continues to surpass expectations. One of them being helping businesses in Downtown Amarillo gain customers.
“The Sod Poodles have helped out all of downtown businesses I believe, for our restaurant specifically it’s boosted our bar businesses after games,” said O.H.M.S. Cafe and Bar Manager Leslie Fuller-Meyer.
Last year, the Hodgetown Stadium hosted 37 events, and this year they hope to host 200.
“We had everything from corporate events to church events, we had Easter vigils to charity events, high-school baseball games, Christmas parties, a little bit of everything here at the ballpark," said Ensor. "In 2020, we are looking concerts here in the ballpark, targeting two this year, hoping to get one in the summer and one in the fall. It’s a pretty aggressive schedule, but we want to have a great summer out here with baseball and year-round events.”
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.