Latest New Mexico news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. MST

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A University of New Mexico professor who was suspended for all of 2020 after the school found he violated sexual harassment policies is seeking a return to work. The Albuquerque Journal reports Anderson School of Management associate professor Nick Flor last week filed a lawsuit to halt his yearlong suspension without pay. The suspension also prohibits Flor from working elsewhere for more than 39 days during the suspension. The lawsuit says the university violated Flor's due process rights during its investigation into a relationship between Flor and a graduate student. Flor denied that he violated any policies, and his attorney said he wasn’t given a fair chance to defend himself. University officials declined to comment on Flor’s case.