Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — North Dakota State and James Madison are certainly familiar with the FCS championship game in Frisco, Texas. The Bison and Dukes are both back to play for the title Saturday. It is the eighth time in nine years for North Dakota State has reached the championship. The Bison won each of their last seven trips from Fargo to Frisco. James Madison is in the game for the third time in four years. The Dukes won the championship three years ago, and then lost to North Dakota State the following season. North Dakota State's 36-game winning streak is an FCS record.