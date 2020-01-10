This Weekend in the Panhandle

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - If you’re looking for plans this weekend, we’ve got you covered.
From the Tri-State Chili Cook-Off to some stand up comedy in Amarillo, here’s what’s going on in the area!
You can taste different types of chili at the Tri-State Chili Cook-Off tomorrow.
The chili cook-off starts at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Rex Baxter Building at the Tri-State Fairgrounds.
General admission is $5 for a tasting cup while supplies last.
The chili cook-off is benefiting the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
You can watch stand up comedy at the Six Car Pub and Brewery on Saturday.
A Night of Stand Up Comedy starts at 10:00 p.m. Saturday at Six Car and admission is $5.
The event is presented by Yellow City Comedy and features Matt Villegas, Skylar Potter, Austin the Hooligan, Fredo Wil, Kevin Mason, Colin Robinson and Chas Sotelo.
You can compete in a pinball tournament this weekend at the Lit Arcade Bar off of Polk Street.
The tournament starts at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday with no cover charge.
Competitors can also win prizes.
Couples, this one’s for you.
If you’ve put a ring on it, or plan to, then the next step is getting ready for the big day.
The Bridal Fashion Show of Amarillo is Sunday from noon to 4:00 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center.
Vendors will be there to help plan a wedding, but be sure to register!
Listen to music during the annual Concerto Extraordinaire! at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens this weekend.
Music will be brought by Guglielmo Manfredi, Diego Caetano, Michael Palmer and The Amarillo Virtuosi.
The concert is Saturday, Jan. 11, from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at the gardens and tickets are $40.
Purchase tickets here.
A Broadway show called “The Play That Goes Wrong” is showing this weekend in Amarillo.
The show is a murder mystery mixed with comedy but with everything that could go wrong.
Showtimes are Saturday, Jan. 11, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 12, at 3:00 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center.
Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased here.
