Randall County sentences man to life in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A Randall County jury sentenced a man to life in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 years old.
On Wednesday, jurors convicted Jesse Tyler Riley on one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of 14.
On Thursday, the jury sentenced him after they were shown more evidence, including evidence of another sexual abuse victim.
A life sentence in prison was the maximum sentence for the offence he was facing.
Riley will not be eligible for parole until he has completed 30 years in prison.
