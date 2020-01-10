Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

HOUSTON-FATAL DRUG RAID
Ex-Houston cop charged in raid accused in old drug case
HOUSTON (AP) — A former Houston police officer who is charged in connection with a deadly 2019 drug raid that left two people dead is facing accusations he provided false testimony that led to the wrongful conviction of a man in another case. Attorneys for 64-year-old Otis Mallet allege Gerald Goines lied in trial testimony about buying crack cocaine from their client in April 2008 and failed to disclose evidence that would have benefited Mallet’s case. Mallet was sentenced to eight years in prison and later paroled. Goines is facing charges for the deaths of a couple in a January 2019 drug raid. Mallet has long maintained his innocence.
Wicked weekend weather threatens several Southern states
Forecasters say a storm system bearing down on Southern states is looking more and more menacing, bringing the potential for tornadoes and fierce winds. The Storm Prediction Center says nearly 19 million people in Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma will be facing an enhanced threat of storms Friday that could include strong tornadoes and flooding rains. The area includes several major Texas cities including Dallas, Houston and Austin. The Storm Prediction Center projected Thursday that a more tightly defined area covering part of northeast Texas and the Louisiana cities of Shreveport and Monroe will be at an especially high risk of damaging winds.
US border arrests drop as focus turns to Mexicans
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities say the number of people arrested or stopped entering the United States along the Mexico border fell for a seventh straight month in December, with Mexicans outpacing Central Americans among the detainees. U.S. authorities said they made 40,620 arrests or detentions of people on the Mexico border in December, down 5% from 42,651 in November and down 72% from a 13-year high of 144,116 in May. The Trump administration has begun a host of enforcement measures aimed at Mexicans, including a test to quickly determine asylum claims and deporting them to the central Mexico city of Guadalajara to discourage repeat attempts.
US courts rule for border walls both public and private
WASHINGTON (AP) — A private border wall in South Texas could start construction in the coming days following a federal judge's ruling Thursday lifting a restraining order against the project. Judge Randy Crane's decision was the second federal ruling in two days in favor of border barriers. On Wednesday, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals lifted a lower court's stay that had prevented President Donald Trump's administration from diverting $3.6 billion from military construction projects to fund 175 miles of border wall.
Dallas VA hospital officers fatally shoot man with knife
DALLAS (AP) — Authorities say security officers at a Dallas Veterans Affairs hospital fatally shot a man who'd come to the medical center seeking help for psychiatric issues. Dallas police say the man was holding a knife and refused to drop it when he went to the Dallas Veterans Affairs Medical Center late Wednesday. VA hospital police officers then opened fire, killing the man. Authorities say the shooting did not involve Dallas Police Department officers but that agency is leading the investigation.
AP Explains: Not all cyber threats equally worrisome
WASHINGTON (AP) — Multiple local and state governments in the last week have reported what they say is suspicious cyber activity on their networks. The reports have come in the week since a targeted U.S. strike killed a top Iranian general. It's not clear that any of those actions was intended as retaliation, but there's no question that the current conflict with Iran has exacerbated cybersecurity concerns. But terminology matters. Not all cyber threats are equally troublesome, the work of a foreign government, or a precursor to the type of Russian interference seen in the 2016 election on behalf of President Donald Trump.
Mother dies months after daughter killed in house by officer
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A lawyer says the mother of a Texas woman fatally shot by a police officer has died in the house where her daughter was killed. Attorney Lee Merritt says Yolanda Carr passed away Thursday morning in her Fort Worth home. A city police officer shot Atatiana Jefferson in the house in October. The cause of Carr's death is not yet known. Merritt says she's been getting treatment for congestive heart failure. He says the family has been “reeling from one tragedy to the next." Aaron Dean resigned from the police department following the shooting and was charged with murder.
Man in hospital after Houston police shooting in parking lot
HOUSTON (AP) — A man is in a Houston hospital after police say a narcotics task force officer shot him several times in a confrontation in a southeast Houston drug store parking lot. Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said two plainclothes officers were on stakeout in a black pickup truck shortly before 1:30 p.m. Thursday when a man wearing a backpack approached and tried to enter the truck. Acevedo said that when the officers tried to warn the man away, he took off and unzipped his backpack, reached inside and raised the pack toward officers shouting, “I've got something for you." One of the officers opened fire, striking the man several times. Acevedo says no weapons was found in the pack or nearby.
Texas judge blocks state from removing school board
HOUSTON (AP) — A judge has issued a temporary injunction blocking a Texas official from dismantling an elected school board and replacing it with a state-appointed one. Travis County District Judge Catherine Mauzy ruled that Houston Independent School District trustees met their burden of proof for showing that the commissioner of the Texas Education Agency does not have the legal authority to oust board members. Commissioner Mike Morath announced his plans to temporarily replace the board in November, citing a 2015 state law requiring education officials to either close a school that failed for over four years or select a board to run the district.
Man charged after can thrown onto court during Celtics game
BOSTON (AP) — Boston police say a man was arrested and escorted out of the arena after throwing a can of hard seltzer onto the court near the San Antonio Spurs' bench during Wednesday night's Boston Celtics game. Twenty-two-year-old Justin Arnold was charged with disturbing a public assembly. He was released on personal recognizance after pleading not guilty Thursday but was held briefly because of an alleged probation violation in an unrelated case. The can thrown from the balcony sprayed over the floor as Celtics guard Kemba Walker argued with a referee. Arnold later apologized in a call-in to a local radio station.