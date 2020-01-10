Enrollment rates for WTAMU, AC above national rate

“President Wendler has taken the time to visit 132 schools in West Texas. He has visited the schools, the high schools I’m referring to in region 16 and region 17. He has seen more than 20,000 students in the past few years. He has traveled more than 16,000 miles to meet these students in these schools so I think the message is, the institution cares,” said Jeffrey Baylor, executive director of admissions for West Texas A&M University.