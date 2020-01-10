District Drug Court Program renewing for 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The local Drug Court Program is awaiting more funding to continue the success it has seen keeping area people out of jail.
The Drug Courts program allows the District Attorney to analyze drug cases individually to see if they qualify for a rehab program which will allow them to avoid criminal charges if they complete the program successfully.
The program’s goal is to allow drug users the chance at a fresh, new start.
“The purpose of the program is to divert that particular defendant from jail or prison,” said Potter County Attorney, Scott Brumley. “This is to ensure they don’t re-offend or commit any future crimes and to address the substance abuse problem that got them there in the first place."
This program was put in place to help better equip court systems on ways to deal with drug abuse and addiction.
“The emphasis was that regular court systems just didn’t seem to be equipped to handle the problems of addiction which is really an illness, not a moral failing,” said Judge John Board of the 181st District Court.
Last year, this program was extremely successful, and should the State of Texas approve the funding again this year, local court officials are hoping for even better results.
Judge Board said the program has graduated 110 people and had a 74 percent success rate in 2018.
Attorney Brumley said this program is also the model for other specialty court programs in the county.
He says other specialty court systems such as the Veterans Court and Mental Health Courts are seeing Drug Court defendants “get their lives back on track” and starting to help more people with their respective issues instead of throwing them in jail as well.
