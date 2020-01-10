Amarillo Economic Development Corporation to host State of the Economy event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation will host the State of the Economy event on January 22.
The event will provide a brief update on Amarillo’s economic outlook and feature a keynote speech discussing macroeconomic issues and how they impact our community, according to a news release.
Dr. Ray Perryman will discuss his economic projections for the United States, Texas and the Amarillo area. He will also describe key patterns and trends that will affect both the overall economic outlook and local industries.
Dr. Perryman is the President and CEO of The Perryman Group, an economic research and analysis firm based in Waco.
The event will also feature a panel discussion with area business and economic experts. The panel discussion will be moderated by Karen Welch of Panhandle PBS.
The AEDC will also formally roll out the Take Root in Amarillo initiative and website.
The event begins at 7:30 a.m. in the Heritage Room of the Amarillo Civic Center. Breakfast will be provided at the event.
The event is free and open to the public.
If you would like to go, you can register online here.
