Amarillo Crime Stoppers offering $1,000 reward for information regarding package thief

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a package thief or recovery of the stolen property.
On December 22, police received a report about a woman who had stolen a package from the front porch of a home near Gables Street and Southwest 40th Avenue.
After stealing the package, the suspect left in a light colored four door car.
If you recognize this woman, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.
