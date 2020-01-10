Amarillo Crime Stoppers offering $1,000 reward for information regarding package thief

By Madison Carson | January 10, 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a package thief or recovery of the stolen property.

On December 22, police received a report about a woman who had stolen a package from the front porch of a home near Gables Street and Southwest 40th Avenue.

After stealing the package, the suspect left in a light colored four door car.

If you recognize this woman, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

