Amarillo Crime Stoppers cleared 159 cases, recovered $170,000 worth of property in 2019

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers has released the statistics for the 2019 year.
According to a news release, tips led to 78 arrests and cleared up 159 cases this past year. Amarillo Crime Stoppers paid out $10,200 in rewards.
Tips also led to the recovery of over $170,000 worth of property.
If you have any information on an unsolved crime, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.
If your information leads to an arrest or the recovery of stolen property, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.