Amarillo Crime Stoppers cleared 159 cases, recovered $170,000 worth of property in 2019

Amarillo Crime Stoppers cleared 159 cases, recovered $170,000 worth of property in 2019
Amarillo Crime Stoppers celebrates 40 years (Source: kfda)
By Kaitlin Johnson | January 10, 2020 at 9:51 AM CST - Updated January 10 at 10:44 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers has released the statistics for the 2019 year.

According to a news release, tips led to 78 arrests and cleared up 159 cases this past year. Amarillo Crime Stoppers paid out $10,200 in rewards.

Tips also led to the recovery of over $170,000 worth of property.

If you have any information on an unsolved crime, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

If your information leads to an arrest or the recovery of stolen property, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.