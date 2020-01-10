Amarillo Bulls prepare for home series against Odessa Jackalopes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Bulls have a crucial task beginning tonight at home besides the normal mandate to win games.
With the struggling Odessa Jackalopes (7-22-1-1, 16 PTS) coming into town for a three game series at the Budweiser Bullpen, the Bulls (25-6-1-2, 53 PTS) have a unique opportunity to not only sweep another opponent in the 2019-2020 campaign, but can also try and gain some ground in their chase of the first place Lone Star Brahmas (28-8-0-1, 57 PTS).
The Brahmas, who are riding a six game win streak and are 8-2 in their last 10 games, are atop the South Division leaderboard with the Bulls just four points back. On a 12-day break right now, the Brahmas won’t play another game until they host the Corpus Christi IceRays on Jan. 17. So with a three game series against Odessa, a team that has only scored 54 goals all year and has given up 123, Amarillo has a good chance of closing the gap between themselves and the Brahmas. But of course, the Bulls, will need help from Corpus Christi (13-17-3-3, 32 PTS) to play exceptionally well and hope that the IceRays can take at least one of their two games with Lone Star.
Team sources confirm that rookie goalkeeper Charlie Glockner will get the start tonight in net for Amarillo, as the star goaltender tries to win his 12th game of the year. With just one loss dating back to his last six starts, Glockner will look to keep his goals-against-average (GAA) below his current 1.55 mark. His 1.55 mark is third best in the entire NAHL, and his six shutouts is still tied for most in the league.
Beyond good defense, Glockner will need help from the depth of scorers that Head Coach Rocky Russo has trained to be deadly on the ice. Forward Matt Allen is currently 10th in the NAHL with 35 points and sixth in the league for most goals with 17. Russo is also expected to keep a similar lineup tonight and for this series as we saw against the Kenai River Brown Bears as he separates his top scores into different lines to keep constant pressure on the ice rather than have one line full of star-studded offensive firepower.
Opening face-off tonight is slated for 7:05 p.m.
All the highlights from tonight’s game can be seen in Sports on NewsChannel 10 tonight on the News at 10.
