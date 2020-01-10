Amarillo Bulls prepare for home series against Odessa Jackalopes

The Brahmas, who are riding a six game win streak and are 8-2 in their last 10 games, are atop the South Division leaderboard with the Bulls just four points back. On a 12-day break right now, the Brahmas won’t play another game until they host the Corpus Christi IceRays on Jan. 17. So with a three game series against Odessa, a team that has only scored 54 goals all year and has given up 123, Amarillo has a good chance of closing the gap between themselves and the Brahmas. But of course, the Bulls, will need help from Corpus Christi (13-17-3-3, 32 PTS) to play exceptionally well and hope that the IceRays can take at least one of their two games with Lone Star.