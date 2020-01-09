West Texas A&M School of Engineering becomes College of Engineering

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University’s School of Engineering is now being recognized as the College of Engineering.
Changing the engineering program from a school to a college signifies significant growth in the number of students, faculty, and degree programs being offered.
Making this kind of change to the program requires an approval from various higher entities.
“This is an exciting change for us,” says the Dean of the College of Engineering Emily Hunt. “It’s a recognition of growth of engineering and technical programs in the Texas Panhandle, so this is a recognition from not only the University, but also the Texas A&M University System, the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, and the State of Texas.”
There are many advantages of being recognized as a college instead of a school.
“It puts it on an equal footing with the other academic units which are all colleges,” says Vice President of Academic Affairs, Wade Shaffer. “The college is a stand-alone unit with its’ own administrative team, guidelines, and procedures.”
Specifically, administrators believe this will benefit enrollment and increase funding for the program.
The growth within the engineering department is undeniable.
“In 2003, when we started the program, we anticipated that by 2006, we would hit an equilibrium of 90 students,” says Hunt. “But now, we are close to 800 students, and we’ve seen growth beyond what we could’ve imagined originally."
Hunt says the College of Engineering has achieved the goal of raising more money to recruit more students by giving new students more scholarship money, and they are not trying to continue growing the staff which increases research funding.
