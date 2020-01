It is a breezy morning with temps ranging from the teens to low 50′s. Skies will be sunny this morning with clouds moving in throughout the day. Highs will warm into the low 60′s again. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-20 mph. A cold front will bring cooler temps and a chance for snow showers into Friday. Gusty winds up to 40 mph will cause blowing snow and low visibility at times.