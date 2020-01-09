Walmart Wellness Day happening this weekend at Amarillo locations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Walmart is offering free wellness services and resources during Walmart Wellness Day this Saturday, January 11.
From 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., Amarillo Walmart locations will offer affordable flu shots, free health screenings, low-cost immunizations and an opportunity to talk with a local pharmacist and other health and wellness professionals.
The free health screenings include total cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure, BMI and vision.
There will also be giveaways and wellness demonstrations.
Since 2014, Walmart has conducted more than 4.4 million free screenings during the Walmart Wellness Day events.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.