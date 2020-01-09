Volunteers needed for annual Point in Time Count of Amarillo homeless

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Volunteers are needed for the annual Point in Time Count of the Amarillo homeless population.
The count aims to help give a more accurate number of individuals and families who are homeless in Amarillo.
This year, the counts will be held on January 24 and in July.
Teams of volunteers will canvas the city and conduct a count and survey of homeless individuals and families. They will be offered transportation to the Guyon Saunders Resource Center for a resource fair with services, food and essential items for survival during the cold winter months.
The volunteers will wear reflective vests for easy identification and will be counting throughout the night.
If you would like to volunteer for the count, please contact Jolene Barreras at joleneb2003@gmail.com or Amy Dixon at amy.dixon@amarillo.gov.
Training for the volunteers will be held on Wednesday, January 15 from 10:00 a.m. until noon, Monday, January 20 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., and Wednesday, January 22 from 10:00 a.m. until Noon.
All training will be held at the Guyon Saunders Resource Center Conference Room located at 200 South Tyler.
