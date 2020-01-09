Roberts County warning of phone scam circulating the Panhandle

ROBERTS COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of the Panhandle area of a phone scam that has been circulating.
A Roberts County resident received a phone call today from an alleged “DEA” agent calling from (209) 767-0187.
The caller, who claims to be an “Allen Daniels,”states that there are warrants for your arrest including drug trafficking and money laundering.
“Daniels” tells you he will stay on the line while you go get money, which he will instruct you on where to send.
This is a scam, do not take calls from this number, and do not give out your personal information over the phone.
