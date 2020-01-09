Plano to instate Amarillo’s Chief of Police as their own

By Madison Carson | January 8, 2020 at 6:41 PM CST - Updated January 8 at 6:41 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Plano city officials are working to move-in Amarillo’s current Chief of Police Ed Drain.

The city of Plano posted a city council agenda today indicating that Amarillo will be looking for a new chief of police soon.

The agenda for their Monday meeting includes an action to confirm Amarillo’s current chief, Drain, as Plano’s new chief. The council will also set a date for that to be effective.

Drain started as Amarillo’s interim chief in 2016 before taking the job permanently. He came from Plano where he served in a variety of roles including assistant chief.

He went to Plano Monday to meet with city and community leaders.

