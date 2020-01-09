4 juveniles detained, 2 arrested for disorderly conduct with a weapon near Caprock High School

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Four juveniles were detained today and two arrested for disorderly conduct with a weapon after firing a handgun near Caprock High School.
On January 8 at approximately 5:30 p.m. Amarillo Police Department was dispatched to the 3000 block of S.E. 34th.
Four juvenile males were in a field south of 34th firing a handgun.
The subjects ran, but the caller was able to give officers the direction of travel.
All four were detained and the firearm was located.
Two of the juveniles were placed into the Youth Center of the High Plains and the others were released to parents.
Due to the proximity of the shooting to Caprock High School, extracurricular activities were taking place, so the school was placed on lock down while the incident was investigated.
No injuries were reported.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.