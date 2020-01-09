Hemp creating issues for Amarillo law enforcement

“Just because hemp may be legal to grow this growing season, I certainly don’t think that means these issues are going to go away. In fact I think when we see the final plan from Texas, it’s probably going to raise a bunch more questions that producers need to be aware of. What I would tell anybody who is considering growing hemp, anybody who’s involved in transportation, expect there to be issues and expect there to be bugs that need to be worked out of the system,” said Tiffany Lashmet, extension agricultural law specialist.