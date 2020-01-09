Doppler Dave Is Tracking A Return To Winter Weather

This mild stretch of weather in January is about to suffer a setback. Highs in the 60s today will be replaced with a blustery and cold northerly wind tomorrow. After early temps in the 40s, we will plunge into the 30s and 20s by tomorrow evening. Wind chills could approach zero tomorrow night. We may also see some areas of blowing snow with light accumulations, but a hazard to travel because of low visibility.